Monday, March 13, 2023
Frustrated visitor arrested after allegedly damaging gate at Parkwood

By Staff Report
A frustrated visitor was arrested after allegedly damaging the entrance gate at the Villages of Parkwood.

The president of Parkwood’s homeowners association contacted law enforcement about the roughly $300 in damage done to the gate at the development in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Examination of surveillance images and a photo of a license plate led to 48-year-old Mark Anthony Hatchett of Wildwood.

The Kentucky native had been driving a 2009 Chevrolet two-door sedan at about 3 a.m. March 7 when he became frustrated because he did not have an access code to open the Parkwood gate. The surveillance showed Hatchett getting out of his vehicle and “forcefully” lifting the gate until it broke.

When he was shown surveillance images during an interview at the Wildwood Police Department, Hatchett admitted he had broken the entrance gate. He was “apologetic.”

Hatchette was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

