Would you like to find one of your very own Revolutionary War ancestors who helped America gain its independence?
Come to the Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR Lineage Workshop from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 18 at the Belvedere Library.
Volunteers will be ready to help you. If available, bring a laptop. Men welcome. If you have any questions, contact [email protected].
Residents can find out if they have Revolutionary War ancestors
