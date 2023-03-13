79.1 F
The Villages
Monday, March 13, 2023
Residents can find out if they have Revolutionary War ancestors

By Staff Report

Would you like to find one of your very own Revolutionary War ancestors who helped America gain its independence?
Come to the Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR Lineage Workshop from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 18 at the Belvedere Library.
Volunteers will be ready to help you. If available, bring a laptop. Men welcome. If you have any questions, contact [email protected].

