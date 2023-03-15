Suspect enters plea in case in which she allegedly lured shooting victim with promise of sex

A suspect has entered a plea in a case in which she allegedly a lured shooting victim to an ambush with promises of sexual favors.

Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, of Wildwood, entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday in Sumter County Court to charges including attempted second-degree murder with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, burglary, grand theft and tampering with a witness.

Lemke was originally arrested in January after the man had been lured to 4141 County Road 510 in Adamsville by Lemke who contacted him through Facebook Messenger, according to the original arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had promised “sexual favors.”

When the man arrived at the location, which is near the Village of Marsh Bend, and got out of his car, he was grabbed by 24-year-old Joshua Timmons, who told him not to move.

While Timmons, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, restrained the man, Lemke and 20-year-old Lauren Locher began searching the man’s car. He broke free from Timmons’ grasp and as he was running, the convicted felon shot him in the back. The bullet exited through the man’s abdomen. He survived the shooting, but required emergency surgery.

Lemke, Locher and Timmons climbed into Lemke’s 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer and fled the scene. They had taken the man’s cell phone, but tossed it out of the window of the Trailblazer as they were driving away. They stopped for gasoline before heading to 305 Terry St. in Wildwood, where Lemke and Timmons had been living. When law enforcement arrived at the home, they spotted Timmons as he was attempting to burn clothing he had been wearing during the alleged ambush.

Lemke continues to be held on $142,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. She is forbidden to have contact with the man who was shot, Timmons and Locher.

Locher faces identical charges as Lemke. Locher entered a plea of not guilty on Monday.

Timmons is facing charges including attempted murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.