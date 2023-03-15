65.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...

Suspect enters plea in case in which she allegedly lured shooting victim with promise of sex

By Meta Minton
Gracie Lemke 1
Gracie Lemke posted this photo of herself on social media.

A suspect has entered a plea in a case in which she allegedly a lured shooting victim to an ambush with promises of sexual favors.

Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, of Wildwood, entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday in Sumter County Court to charges including attempted second-degree murder with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, burglary, grand theft and tampering with a witness.

Lemke was originally arrested in January after the man had been lured to 4141 County Road 510 in Adamsville by Lemke who contacted him through Facebook Messenger, according to the original arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had promised “sexual favors.”

When the man arrived at the location, which is near the Village of Marsh Bend, and got out of his car, he was grabbed by 24-year-old Joshua Timmons, who told him not to move.

While Timmons, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, restrained the man, Lemke and 20-year-old Lauren Locher began searching the man’s car. He broke free from Timmons’ grasp and as he was running, the convicted felon shot him in the back. The bullet exited through the man’s abdomen. He survived the shooting, but required emergency surgery.

Lemke, Locher and Timmons climbed into Lemke’s 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer and fled the scene. They had taken the man’s cell phone, but tossed it out of the window of the Trailblazer as they were driving away. They stopped for gasoline before heading to 305 Terry St. in Wildwood, where Lemke and Timmons had been living. When law enforcement arrived at the home, they spotted Timmons as he was attempting to burn clothing he had been wearing during the alleged ambush.

Lemke continues to be held on $142,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. She is forbidden to have contact with the man who was shot, Timmons and Locher.

Locher faces identical charges as Lemke. Locher entered a plea of not guilty on Monday.

Timmons is facing charges including attempted murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

They are draining off our Social Security increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident is worried that the increase seen by seniors in Social Security was quickly taken by increases in gas, electric, water and amenities.

Where are we supposed to park?

A Village of DeSoto resident is getting his driveway finished and is worried about parking in the street after reading about a Wildwood ordinance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are you satisfied with the Bumbler in Chief?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who said she couldn’t vote vote for either Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We pay a lot of money so why are the golf courses in such poor shape?

A Villager wonders why the golf courses are in such poor shape considering all the money residents pay for their upkeep. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bonuses and bailout in SVB ‘robbery’

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sees a Leesburg bank robbery will be arraigned in court, but will the Silicon Valley Bank officials walk away scot-free after collecting bonuses shortly before the bank’s failure?

Photos