Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Villager with history of arrests lands back behind bars

By Staff Report
Tina Rossi
Tina Marie Rossi,

A Villager with a history of arrests has landed back behind bars.

Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested Tuesday morning at her home at 2708 Benavides Drive. The arrest stems from a traffic stop in January when she was found to be in possession of a glass pipe that tested positive for the presence of cocaine. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Rossi had been arrested this past November at the Publix at La Plaza Grande when she allegedly attempted to steal more than $400 worth of groceries. She was arrested in September in connection with another theft case.

