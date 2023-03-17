81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 17, 2023
type here...

Irritating issue of villa parking abuse raised by another Villager

By Meta Minton
Rita Jane Hoover
Rita Jane Hoover was arrested after a parking dispute in a villa community.

The irritating issue of villa parking abuse has been raised by another Villager.

Earlier this week, an 83-year-old resident of the Greenwood Villas was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief after she allegedly smeared feces on the car of a fellow resident who parked her vehicle in an overflow parking spot.

David Critchley of the Southern Star Villas appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

He said there is no room for guests’ cars because residents are parking their vehicles in those parking spots.

“Especially during the winter season, residents park there and that leaves no parking for guests,” Critchley said. “These people have been told to move their cars and they refuse to remove them.”

Critchley described his own frustration when he’s hosted visitors who had no place to park.

Although the parking spots are clearly intended for residents’ guests and invitees, there is no enforcement power.

Shannon Mattiucci of Community Standards said her department will act on complaints received from residents. She said Community Standards will contact the homeowner believed to be in violation and advise the homeowner of the complaint. However, if that homeowner denies ownership of the vehicle, “the case is closed,” she said. Her department does not have the authority to run license plate numbers.

CDD 8 Board Chairman Larry McMurry, a resident of the Juniper Villas, said he tries to promote open communication in his villa community.

“We talk to each other,” McMurry said.

He also pointed out that the sheriff’s office can only take action if a car is blocking traffic on the privately owned roads.

The CDD 8 board agreed to put up signage at the Southern Star Villas, indicating that the parking spots are intended for residents’ guests and invitees.

“It’s a difficult issue and the best we’ve been able to come up with is the signage,” said District Counsel Mark Brionez.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

This place is becoming a looney bin

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages is becoming a looney bin.

Read DeSantis’ book before you start criticizing

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says that people should read Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book before they start criticizing him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Embarrassed by our executive golf courses

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is embarrassed by the condition of the executive golf courses in The Villages.

Random thoughts after living here one year

After a year in The Villages, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident offers some random thoughts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Can’t vote for Trump or DeSantis?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a letter from Villager Diane Robinson who said she couldn’t vote for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

Photos