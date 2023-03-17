Irritating issue of villa parking abuse raised by another Villager

The irritating issue of villa parking abuse has been raised by another Villager.

Earlier this week, an 83-year-old resident of the Greenwood Villas was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief after she allegedly smeared feces on the car of a fellow resident who parked her vehicle in an overflow parking spot.

David Critchley of the Southern Star Villas appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

He said there is no room for guests’ cars because residents are parking their vehicles in those parking spots.

“Especially during the winter season, residents park there and that leaves no parking for guests,” Critchley said. “These people have been told to move their cars and they refuse to remove them.”

Critchley described his own frustration when he’s hosted visitors who had no place to park.

Although the parking spots are clearly intended for residents’ guests and invitees, there is no enforcement power.

Shannon Mattiucci of Community Standards said her department will act on complaints received from residents. She said Community Standards will contact the homeowner believed to be in violation and advise the homeowner of the complaint. However, if that homeowner denies ownership of the vehicle, “the case is closed,” she said. Her department does not have the authority to run license plate numbers.

CDD 8 Board Chairman Larry McMurry, a resident of the Juniper Villas, said he tries to promote open communication in his villa community.

“We talk to each other,” McMurry said.

He also pointed out that the sheriff’s office can only take action if a car is blocking traffic on the privately owned roads.

The CDD 8 board agreed to put up signage at the Southern Star Villas, indicating that the parking spots are intended for residents’ guests and invitees.

“It’s a difficult issue and the best we’ve been able to come up with is the signage,” said District Counsel Mark Brionez.