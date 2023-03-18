John R. Pezzone, 79, went home to be with the Lord and Savior March 11, 2023. John’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted to his wife Joyce (Shramo) of 55 years.

John was born on October 16, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, later he served our country with honor in the National Guard. He worked in skilled trades (welder maintenance) at General Motors where he retired as a Supervisor after 30 years of service. After retirement he enjoyed spending time in the winter months at their home in The Villages, Florida with Joyce.

He was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer. He enjoyed dancing, refereeing Soccer and cooking (especially his sauce with meatballs) for his friends and family. He coached many sports, including the Poland Boys Travel Soccer team and he started the first Boys JV Soccer Team for Poland Seminary High School. He coached Girls softball including the JV Softball team for Poland. He was a Jack of all trades and always helped anyone who needed it without asking for anything in return.

John is preceded in death by his parents Sam(Ellie) Pezzone and Ann(Bill) Latessa; his son-in-law Rickie(Amey); grandson Stephen Jr.(Bissell) and brother-in-law Jon“Jack”(Walters).

He is survived by his wife Joyce and their 2 daughters Justine(Jan Margetko II) Bissell and Jodie(Amey); grandchildren Joyce(Isiaha Reyes) Bissell and Johnathan Bissell, Ryston, Ricky, Rory(Betsy) and Eric(Amey); great-grandchildren Arya, Liam and Isaiha(Amey). His sisters Marianne(Walters) and Carol(Gallagher); brothers Carmen(Sandy) Pezzone and Jim(Marcia) Pezzone; along with numerous nephews and nieces.

John was intense, passionate and his personality was larger than life. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and will always be remembered by the countless lives he touched. A memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date.