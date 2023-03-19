48.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 19, 2023
type here...

Helen Rogers

By Staff Report
Helen Honey Rogers
Helen Honey Rogers

Helen “Honey” Rogers died on March 9, 2023, one day after her 93rd birthday.

She was born in March of 1930 in Paterson, NJ. Helen was the youngest and last surviving of five children of James and Elka Vigh Refi. Helen grew up in New Jersey and married her late husband Charles Rogers in the fall of 1969. She worked in finances as a loan officer and tax consultant for many years. After her husband retired, they moved to Lady Lake, FL in 1987 where she continued to work in the financial world. She has been a long-term resident of The Villages. She was well liked, had many friends, and was involved in activities in The Villages. She was also very active in the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and served in the past as an officer.

She is survived by her Nieces: Illona Jurado of Los Angeles, CA, Margaret Refi Simpson of Manchester Township, NJ, Barbara Refi Chavez of Owensboro, KY, Linda Refi of Manchester Township, NJ, and a step-son Charles Rogers, Jr. of Butler, NJ.

She will be cremated and buried at a National Cemetery at a later date. There will be no service since it was Helen’s wish to be remembered by her family and friends as she was in life.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Not enough executive golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there aren’t enough executive golf courses south of State Road 44.

Only one movie theater for the total population of The Villages

A Villager contends one movie theater is not enough to serve the thousands of Villagers who want to go out and see movies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about ‘Village realtor’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says that Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about the term “Village realtor.”

This place is becoming a looney bin

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages is becoming a looney bin.

Read DeSantis’ book before you start criticizing

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says that people should read Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book before they start criticizing him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos