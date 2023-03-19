Helen Rogers

Helen “Honey” Rogers died on March 9, 2023, one day after her 93rd birthday.

She was born in March of 1930 in Paterson, NJ. Helen was the youngest and last surviving of five children of James and Elka Vigh Refi. Helen grew up in New Jersey and married her late husband Charles Rogers in the fall of 1969. She worked in finances as a loan officer and tax consultant for many years. After her husband retired, they moved to Lady Lake, FL in 1987 where she continued to work in the financial world. She has been a long-term resident of The Villages. She was well liked, had many friends, and was involved in activities in The Villages. She was also very active in the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and served in the past as an officer.

She is survived by her Nieces: Illona Jurado of Los Angeles, CA, Margaret Refi Simpson of Manchester Township, NJ, Barbara Refi Chavez of Owensboro, KY, Linda Refi of Manchester Township, NJ, and a step-son Charles Rogers, Jr. of Butler, NJ.

She will be cremated and buried at a National Cemetery at a later date. There will be no service since it was Helen’s wish to be remembered by her family and friends as she was in life.