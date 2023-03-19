48.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 19, 2023
By Staff Report
John Kirk Miller, of The Villages and originally from Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023. “Kirk,” as he was affectionately known, was born on December 7, 1948 to John Long and Barbara Leigh Miller.

John K. Miller, Kirk, age 74. Dearest father to Kathleen Muldoon (Sean), John (Nicole), Chris (Kelly) and Amy Oliver (Chris); loving grandfather of 14; cherished uncle; dear brother to Carl, Beth, Gail, Paul and Amy; Husband to Barbara (stepfather to Daniel and Robert); and friend to all.

Kirk moved to the St. Louis area to attend Parks College and begin a family. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked for Nooter Boilermakers for most of his professional career, before settling in Florida, where he enjoyed many travels with Barb.

Kirk was the dad who truly believed that life’s most important treasures can not be bought. Living his life doing small acts of love on the daily- patiently teaching how to ride a bike, throw a ball, adventurous creek walks, designing and building a two-story treehouse, helping with countless hours of homework, volunteering at parish activities, playing games, and laughing with those he loved most.

In lieu of flowers, his children would appreciate contributions in memory of their dad to the Alzheimer’s Association.

