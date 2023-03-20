Summerfield man arrested after allegedly slapping woman’s face with slice of pizza

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly slapping a woman’s face with a slice of pizza during an argument.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hangup call on Friday involving a possible domestic disturbance.

When a deputy arrived at the home of 39-year-old Ortelio Lazaro Alfronso, a woman said he had been angered when she disciplined a child by striking the child’s “bottom area,” according to an arrest report. During a subsequent argument, Alfonso slapped her in the face with a slice of pizza.

The deputy noted the woman had pizza sauce on her shirt and collar as well as in her hair and on her ear. There was also pizza sauce on the walls and ceiling of the kitchen.

He admitted he struck the woman with the pizza slice and then threw it at her.

Alfonso was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.