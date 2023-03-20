61.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...

Summerfield man arrested after allegedly slapping woman’s face with slice of pizza

By Staff Report
Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso
Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly slapping a woman’s face with a slice of pizza during an argument.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hangup call on Friday involving a possible domestic disturbance.

When a deputy arrived at the home of 39-year-old Ortelio Lazaro Alfronso, a woman said he had been angered when she disciplined a child by striking the child’s “bottom area,” according to an arrest report. During a subsequent argument, Alfonso slapped her in the face with a slice of pizza.

The deputy noted the woman had pizza sauce on her shirt and collar as well as in her hair and on her ear. There was also pizza sauce on the walls and ceiling of the kitchen.

He admitted he struck the woman with the pizza slice and then threw it at her.

Alfonso was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Please reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is absolutely crazy to have just one theater available for almost 150,000 residents of The Villages.

Vote to make America free again

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that we need to vote to make America free again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44

A Hammock at Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that residents need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44.

Quite apparent our amenity fees going south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that amenity fees are being funneled to fund improvements south of State Road 44.

Resident offers ideas for improving golf course conditions in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers ideas for improving golf course conditions in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos