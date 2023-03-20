The family of William ” Bill” W. Harding, Jr is saddened to announce his passing on January 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife, Norma, and their dear friends in The Villages, FL. Bill was born October 18, 1934 to William and Marie Harding in Texarkana, AR. After receiving a bachelor’s degree, he began his career in the military by serving 2 years in the Navy. For the next 20 years, he served in the United States Marine Corp and retired a LTCOL. During his military career, he flew many aircraft, including the F-4 Fighter, completing 222 missions during the Vietnam War.

Bill married Joellen Barham in November 1955 in Fort Smith, AR. They shared 43 years together and had six children. She died in November 1998 in Fairfield Bay, AR. He was also preceded in death by his son William (Bill) W. Harding III, daughter-in-law Joan Harding, daughter Theanna Zika, and grandson Jeffery Cord Jr.

Besides his wife, Norma, he is survived by his son Stephen Harding, David (Irene) Harding, Diane (Jeff) Cord, and Jeannette Sinclair. Surviving grandchildren include Tara Zika, Stephen, Douglas, Cole and Ashley Harding,

Rebecca (James) Blanchard, Devin and Jordan Burns, Milo Sinclair, Christine (Keehn) Strange, Kelly (Marc) Street, and Michelle (Zach) Lorber.

Great-grandchildren include Avery, Ainsley and Ary Harding, Everette and Emerson Street, and Juniper Lorber.

Bill is also survived by his step children Lynne (Tim) Sekarski, Tim (Dana) Shaw, Christopher (Ashley) Shaw, and Benjamin (Cristina) Shaw. Grandchildren include Nick (Katherine) Sekarski, Tyler (Hanna) Sekarski, Lizzie Sekarski, Blake, Mason, Nathaniel, Emily, Isabelle, Miles, Ella, Turner and Fisher Shaw.

Meeting in Fairfield Bay, AR, after both had lost their spouses, Bill married Norma Shaw in June 2000. They moved to Green Valley, AZ where they lived 9 years before moving to The Villages, FL. During their 22 year marriage, they shared their love of music and travel, which took them around the world on many memorable adventures. Bill introduced Norma to golf, which she had never played. They shared many happy times with friends and family on the course.

Bill’s smile and laughter warmed every room with his presence. He loved a great conversation with friends and family. Those conversations often occurred while the grill was on, over a nice glass of wine or a martini and a plate of oysters rockefeller. Anyone that has been to Bill’s table, knows that he was a very accomplished chef. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Arkansas Razorback fan. He would ask that you continue to cheer them on!

Services will be held March 27th at 12:30pm at The Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, FL. Memorials appreciated to Disabled Veterans of America (dav.org) or donor choice.