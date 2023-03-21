Greg Parady sells Villages-based company to national firm

Greg Parady has sold his financial company based in The Villages to a national firm.

Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, has announced its acquisition of Parady Financial Group, Inc. The acquisition included Parady Financial Group’s affiliates Parady Tax Solutions, LLC and Blueprint Wealth Management, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Parady Financial Group’s unique capabilities help expand our expertise in the financial and retirement services segment, providing a new, differentiated retirement solution to our current menu of product offerings for our clients,” said John Greenbaum, executive vice president of Risk Strategies. “We see great potential for Parady’s approach beyond its current core market and welcome their entire team to our family.”

Parady Financial Group has locations at Brownwood and at Colony Professional Plaza. Greg Parady founded the firm in 2001.

“Our success stems from a laser focus on setting the standard for financial education, client services, and risk management for retirees,” Parady said. “Risk Strategies has built the same type of organization, so I am extremely excited for our clients, our team and our future together.”