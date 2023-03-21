48.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
type here...

Greg Parady sells Villages-based company to national firm

By Staff Report
Greg Parady

Greg Parady has sold his financial company based in The Villages to a national firm.

Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, has announced its acquisition of Parady Financial Group, Inc. The acquisition included Parady Financial Group’s affiliates Parady Tax Solutions, LLC and Blueprint Wealth Management, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Parady Financial Group’s unique capabilities help expand our expertise in the financial and retirement services segment, providing a new, differentiated retirement solution to our current menu of product offerings for our clients,” said John Greenbaum, executive vice president of Risk Strategies. “We see great potential for Parady’s approach beyond its current core market and welcome their entire team to our family.”

Parady Financial Group has locations at Brownwood and at Colony Professional Plaza. Greg Parady founded the firm in 2001.

“Our success stems from a laser focus on setting the standard for financial education, client services, and risk management for retirees,” Parady said. “Risk Strategies has built the same type of organization, so I am extremely excited for our clients, our team and our future together.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says that the golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture.

Please reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is absolutely crazy to have just one theater available for almost 150,000 residents of The Villages.

Vote to make America free again

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that we need to vote to make America free again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44

A Hammock at Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that residents need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44.

Quite apparent our amenity fees going south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that amenity fees are being funneled to fund improvements south of State Road 44.

Photos