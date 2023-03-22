76.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Committed to tackling the energy crisis created by Biden

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

With our new majority, House Republicans are committed to tackling the energy crisis created by President Biden’s policies and securing our country’s energy independence.

Just a few years ago, America was the world’s largest energy producer and gas was affordable, but the Biden Administration has halted energy projects, stopped pipeline construction and depleted our petroleum reserves.

I’ve been working with my colleagues to solve these problems.

With our bill, H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, we can streamline our permitting processes, unleash American resources for energy development and play an important role in securing our energy independence while also protecting our unique ecosystems and national security.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

