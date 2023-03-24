66.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...

Agnes Maloney

By Staff Report
Angie Maloney
Angie Maloney

Angie Maloney passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 14, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Angie was 82 years old, born October 23, 1940 to Agnes and Nicholas Symbouras in Brooklyn, NY and was one of three children. Angie was married to the love of her life, Jim, for 17 beautiful years. Angie will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a loving caring aunt and a wonderful friend.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 between 2 – 4pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Morse family doesn’t care what we want

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says the Morse family doesn’t care what the residents want.

The Villages is destroying our communities

A Lake Panasoffke resident contends The Villages is destroying the rural way of life so many love. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Golfers need to do their part at golf courses

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golfers need to do their part at the golf courses.

My grandson’s birthday card was looted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident describes how a birthday card intended for her grandson was intercepted and looted.

We are so fortunate to have Gov. DeSantis!

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, praises the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos