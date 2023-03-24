Agnes Maloney

Angie Maloney passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 14, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Angie was 82 years old, born October 23, 1940 to Agnes and Nicholas Symbouras in Brooklyn, NY and was one of three children. Angie was married to the love of her life, Jim, for 17 beautiful years. Angie will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a loving caring aunt and a wonderful friend.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 between 2 – 4pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.