New Target will add to bustling development at Trailwinds Village

By Staff Report

A new Target store will add to the bustling development at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

The new store will be located next to Lowe’s home improvement, which opened in 2018. A Publix grocery store opened in 2020.

The new Target will be located next to Lowe’s at Trailwinds Village. (credit the Barclay Group)

The development also includes a Starbucks, Aldi Grocery, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Circle K, Burger King, Wendy’s, VyStar, Taco Bell, Verizon, Jersey Mikes, Suncoast Credit Union, Organic Nails, Ocala Health ER, Sunrise Restaurant, Spectrum, Trailwinds Village Dental, First Watch, Marco’s Pizza, Avalon Nails, Pedego and Great Clips.

The Barclay group is the developer at Trailwinds Village.

Meanwhile, a new Home Depot is going in at the intersection of County Road 466A and Powell Road/County Road 462.

