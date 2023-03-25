86.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Shopper tucks $500 in stolen groceries into reusable bags at Publix in The Villages

By Staff Report
Arlene Franckwitz
A shopper tucked nearly $500 in stolen groceries into reusable bags at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Arlene Franckewitz, 71, of Water Oak in Lady Lake, went into the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5 p.m. Thursday and placed the merchandise into her reusable bags, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Alabama native left the store without paying for the merchandise valued at $499.50. A Publix manager escorted her back into the store where they waited for police to arrive on the scene.

She was arrested on a charge of retail theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.

