73.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 27, 2023
type here...

Nelson George DeRyke

By Staff Report

Nelson George DeRyke, 89, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023. Nelson was born on January 27, 1934, in Syracuse, NY to his loving parents; Nelson and Goldie DeRyke.

Nelson married the love of his life, Mary, on November 25, 1972 and celebrated almost 47 adoring years together before her passing in November of 2019.

Nelson was in the United States Navy for 4-5 years and worked as a machinist for many years until his retirement around the age of 61. He moved to Florida from New York between the year 2000 and 2001 and enjoyed traveling and playing golf.

Nelson is survived by two daughters; Jan DeRyke of Ithaca, NY and Cheryl Huffman and her husband Larry of Baldwinsville, NY, as well as two stepsons; Kevin Marlowe and his wife Ann Marie of Rochester, NY, and Richard Marlowe and his wife Terry of Sebastian, FL. He is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Kuznia and her husband Steve, as well as grandchildren; Jack, Nickey, Jacob, Jared, and Phillip, and several precious great-grandchildren.

Nelson is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, his parents, a son, Marcus, and grandson, Joshua.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents deserve priority at the town squares

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents deserve some priority at the town squares.

Lake County resident doesn’t welcome further encroachment by The Villages

A Lake County resident says she does not welcome further encroachment by The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It would be wrong to charge people to visit the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident says it would be wrong to charge people to visit the town squares.

Response to letter from our friend from Texas

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers some advice to a Texan who recently visited The Villages.

I cannot understand how these people think

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Chitty Chatty resident who commented on the use of the town squares.

Photos