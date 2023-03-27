Nelson George DeRyke, 89, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023. Nelson was born on January 27, 1934, in Syracuse, NY to his loving parents; Nelson and Goldie DeRyke.

Nelson married the love of his life, Mary, on November 25, 1972 and celebrated almost 47 adoring years together before her passing in November of 2019.

Nelson was in the United States Navy for 4-5 years and worked as a machinist for many years until his retirement around the age of 61. He moved to Florida from New York between the year 2000 and 2001 and enjoyed traveling and playing golf.

Nelson is survived by two daughters; Jan DeRyke of Ithaca, NY and Cheryl Huffman and her husband Larry of Baldwinsville, NY, as well as two stepsons; Kevin Marlowe and his wife Ann Marie of Rochester, NY, and Richard Marlowe and his wife Terry of Sebastian, FL. He is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Kuznia and her husband Steve, as well as grandchildren; Jack, Nickey, Jacob, Jared, and Phillip, and several precious great-grandchildren.

Nelson is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, his parents, a son, Marcus, and grandson, Joshua.