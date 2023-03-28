Joseph Steven Safko

Joseph (Joe) Steven Safko, 87, of The Villages, Florida passed away on March 26, 2023. He was born in Akron, Ohio on December 15, 1935 to Steven and Anna (Kocis) Safko. As a beloved husband to Karen (Taylor) Safko; devoted father to Andrea Johnson, Paul (Joann) Safko and Thomas Safko; and caring grandfather to James “JJ”, Anna, Courtney and Katarina (Kevin), Joe will be deeply missed.

Joe attended University of Notre Dame and graduated from Saint Louis University Medical School. He and his first wife, Helen, lived in Baltimore, Maryland and Norfolk, Virginia while Joe was in the Public Health Service. Their three children were born in Baltimore.

For more than 30 years, Joe was a radiologist and partner with Radiology Associates in Zanesville, Ohio. His friendships and connections in Zanesville were tremendously important to him. After Helen’s death, Joe married Karen (Taylor) Safko. For more than 38 years, Joe and Karen have enjoyed Ohio and Florida, eventually moving full time to The Villages, Florida.

Joe lived his life to the fullest, enjoying polo, motorcycle racing, hunting, trap and skeet shooting, skiing, sailing on Lake Erie, Canadian fishing trips, road rallies, antique collecting, golf, tennis and pickleball. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafted Nakashima-style raw edge tables, large furniture pieces, intricate boxes and carvings. He also created beautiful stained glass pieces, pottery and paintings.

Most importantly, Joe was generously devoted to his family and wife, Karen. Karen and Joe’s faith and love for one another sustained him through his final days, and his family will greatly miss his big heart.