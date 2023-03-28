Samuel W. Scott, 80, of The Villages, FL passed away on March 18, 2023. He was born in Minter City, MS on November 9, 1942, son of the late Samuel W. and Erbie Powell Scott.

Scott was seven years old, when he moved to Cleveland, OH. He attended Cleveland Public Schools. He was a proud veteran of the United States Armed Forces having served three years in South Korea. After his enlistment ended, he returned to Cleveland and worked at University Hospital where he met and married Helen Bowling.

He was known for his outstanding contributions to UPS. He began his career as a package car driver and then was promoted into leadership. He retired from UPS in 1995, and a few years later he moved to Punta Gorda, FL. After retirement, he purchased three UPS stores and managed them for 18 years. He permanently retired in 2018.

He provided great leadership and guidance for many family members and friends throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and a member of various golfing groups. He loved animals especially his dogs and enjoyed cooking his famous ribs for loved ones. He made sure to live his life to the fullest.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Helen Scott; daughter, Sonya Dudley (Marcus); two granddaughters, Amber and Leandrea Dudley; two sisters, Dollie Mosley, Dorothy Scott; one brother, Jimmy Scott; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He is predeceased by his parents, one sister, and one brother