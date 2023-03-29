William W. Curry Jr., “Bill” 88, passed away at home on March 27, 2023 in the Villages, FL. He was born on in 1934 in Key West, FL.

He married Josephine Tousky in 1958 and they later divorced. In 1974 he married Sarah Christine Velasco.

He served in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. During his military service he traveled throughout the world. He continued his career in several fields and retired as an air traffic manager with the International flight service station at the Tamiami Airport in 1993 after 35 years of service. During that time, he received numerous awards and commendations recognizing his dedication, integrity, and professionalism.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Sarah Christine Velasco Curry, his ex-wife Josephine Tousky Curry, his mother Marguerite Johnson, his father William W. Curry, Sr., his brother Edward Curry and his son Richard Lathroum, Jr.

Bill is survived by his children, William Brian Curry (Corinne), Christine “Jeri” Elsberry and Theresa Dixon Brown, his daughter-in-law Becky Lathroum Oyler, his brother Richard Curry and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his two cats, Damn Cat 1 and Damn Cat 2.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 6-8pm at HIERS-BAXLEY LIFE EVENT CENTER. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in ST. TIMOTHY CATHOLIC CHURCH, The Villages, on Thursday March 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Burial Service will follow at FLORIDA NATIONAL CEMETERY, Bushnell, FL at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are by HIERS-BAXLEY LIFE EVENT CENTER.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to COMPASSIONATE CARE HOSPICE for their kind and compassionate support and professionalism in providing care during our father’s illness.