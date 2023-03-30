Barry Michael Brown, age 76 of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Bradford, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 after a sudden illness.

Barry was born in Piqua on February 7, 1947 to the (late) James & Armina (Elleman) Brown; was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1965; graduated from Manchester College, North Manchester, Indiana in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree and then graduated with his Master’s Degree from Wright State University. Barry returned to his hometown to teach Science for Bradford Schools and then in later years at Newton Schools. He also worked at Hannah’s Garden Center; Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home; and after retiring to Florida, he worked for The Villages as a gatekeeper. He attended the Bradford Church of the Brethren and started the yearly fish fries for the church. He also coached track and football and always had something good to say about each and every athlete; he also served as Athletic Director while at Bradford Schools; he also taught Drivers Ed and had many stories of adventures and a few close calls.

Barry served on the Bradford Fire and Rescue for 20 years and was Fire Chief before moving to Greenville; he also served on the Bradford Pumpkin Show Committee for many years and delivered confetti to stands every year. He always enjoyed reading, fishing, golfing and traveling. Preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter, Casey Anne. Barry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah (Bashore) Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Brady & Sarah Brown; two grandchildren, Gracen and Declan Brown; brother and sister-in-law, Richard & Mary Dean Brown of Berea, KY; other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life Service to be held Sunday, May 21st from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford.