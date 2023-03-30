62.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Walmart shopper arrested after failing to scan $271 worth of merchandise

By Staff Report
Coryn Rowlinson
A Walmart shopper was arrested after failing to scan $271 worth of merchandise.

Coryn Renee Rowlinson, 45, of Ocklawaha, entered the Walmart store on Bahai Avenue in Ocala on Wednesday night, loaded her cart with merchandise and headed for the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee noticed that Rowlinson failed to scan some of the merchandise including bathroom rugs, hanging wall baskets, terry towels and some hardware items.

The employee confronted Rowlinson after she exited the store. Rowlinson initially claimed she “forgot” to scan the items and was having a “bad day.” She later admitted she had made a “stupid mistake.” A criminal history check revealed she was two previous theft convictions.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.

