84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 31, 2023
type here...

Darrell’s Diner cook jailed after unauthorized overnight sleepovers

By Staff Report
Austin Kennedy
Austin Kennedy

A cook at Darrell’s Diner has been jailed after violating a court order with overnight sleepovers.

Austin Kennedy, 29, of Lady Lake, was booked without bond Thursday at the Marion County Jail.

He had been arrested in September after inflicting a beating on his girlfriend of six years that required that Marion County Fire Rescue personnel were called to a home in Belleview to evaluate her injuries, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Kennedy, who also previously worked as a cook at the now-defunct Farmshed restaurant at Spanish Springs, had been arrested this past April in an attack on the woman in Fruitland Park.

As part of his release on bond after the previous attacks, Kennedy relocated to his mother’s home at 206 N. Lone Oak Drive in Leesburg. However, law enforcement officials learned that on March 22 Kennedy spent the night at his previous address on April Hills Boulevard in Lady Lake. In addition, this past Monday he spent the night at the Sleep Inn in Leesburg, reserving a room for “two adults.”

Kennedy had been arrested in 2016 while he staying with his grandmother. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details problems he has had with windows at his home.

Disenchanted with life in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident writes that he is disenchanted with life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Hillsborough resident adds his voice in the growing chorus calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

If we can’t get tee times it might be time to slow down construction of new homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests that if the population is exceeding the amenities, then maybe it’s time to slow down on the construction of homes.

Our lunch was ruined thanks to a smoker

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a smoker ruined her group’s recent lunch at a country club in The Villages.

Photos