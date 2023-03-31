Darrell’s Diner cook jailed after unauthorized overnight sleepovers

A cook at Darrell’s Diner has been jailed after violating a court order with overnight sleepovers.

Austin Kennedy, 29, of Lady Lake, was booked without bond Thursday at the Marion County Jail.

He had been arrested in September after inflicting a beating on his girlfriend of six years that required that Marion County Fire Rescue personnel were called to a home in Belleview to evaluate her injuries, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Kennedy, who also previously worked as a cook at the now-defunct Farmshed restaurant at Spanish Springs, had been arrested this past April in an attack on the woman in Fruitland Park.

As part of his release on bond after the previous attacks, Kennedy relocated to his mother’s home at 206 N. Lone Oak Drive in Leesburg. However, law enforcement officials learned that on March 22 Kennedy spent the night at his previous address on April Hills Boulevard in Lady Lake. In addition, this past Monday he spent the night at the Sleep Inn in Leesburg, reserving a room for “two adults.”

Kennedy had been arrested in 2016 while he staying with his grandmother.