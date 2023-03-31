John and Arlene Weagraff

John V. Weagraff Jr., 79, passed away March 12, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages after a long battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. His wife of 42 years, Arlene Weagraff away peacefully in their home at age 69 on October 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

John was born on December 28, 1943, in Ashtabula, Ohio, to John V. Weagraff Sr. and Lillian (Lago) Weagraff. Arlene was born October 10, 1953, in Holyoke Mass. She was the oldest of three daughters to Fred and Irene Jendrysik of Chicopee Mass.

John was a 1961 graduate of Ashtabula High School. He joined the Air Force at the age of 17 and served for four years. He worked for a short time at Spalding Sports in Chicopee, Mass. He then served and retired from the Army after 25 years. He worked as a civilian and retired from the State Department in Washington, D.C.

Arlene was a 1971 graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School in Chicopee, Mass., and graduated from Holyoke Community College in Holyoke, Mass. She worked and retired from Spalding Sports in Chicopee.

The couple met while working at Spalding and were married August 23, 1980. They were best partners, best friends, and inseparable to the end. They lived in Ludlow, Mass., before relocating with the military to Stafford, Va. In retirement, they moved to The Villages, where John enjoyed golfing with his friends and Arlene enjoyed crafting and reading. They were long time members of St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages.

John and Arlene leave behind two children: Loni (Jim) Bilger of Crystal Lake IL, John (Kim) Weagraff III of Wilbraham MA, five grandchildren David and Nicholas Bilger of Crystal Lake IL, Ashlynne (Lee) Wells of Myrtle Beach SC, and Brenden and Alexandria Orzolek of Wilbraham MA.

John is survived by brothers Tom (Lori) Weagraff of Ashtabula OH, Bob (Teresa) Weagraff of Port Clinton, Ohio, sisters Bunnie (Les) Brink, Sharon (Bill) Mendralla, Carol (Bill) Lapham all of Kingsville OH, Catherine (Michael) Schaffer of Las Vegas NV and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents John and Lillian Weagraff and sister Janet Marie Weagraff. Arlene is survived by her mother Irene Jendrysik of Belchertown MA, sister Karen (Stephen) Hughes of Belchertown MA and 4 nephews. She also had a sister Susan (John) Wilbur of The Villages Florida who passed away on March 19, 2023. Arlene was predeceased by her father Fred Jendrysik.

John and Arlene will be buried together in the National Memorial Cemetery in Bushnell Florida. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held in John’s hometown of Ashtabula, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, should you wish, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project.