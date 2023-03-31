Timothy Smith “Tim”, a resident of Ocala, Florida was born on August 1, 1963, and was from Dixie County and passed away on March 25, 2023.

Tim was the Executive Director of Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle Assisted Living and Memory Care Community for over 8 years. He spent his professional life helping seniors and so many others through his servant leadership and inspiring spirit. Tim held a Masters in Social Work, Core certification for Assisted Living and several leadership courses all of which helped shape his life serving others. Tim was passionate about life. He enjoyed spending time traveling in his RV, riding the Can Am Spider that he and his husband Herb enjoyed so much. He “Thrived” with self-improvement. His commitment and love to help others was evident in his personal and professional life. Tim served as a CEP Ambassador greeting and mentoring new and existing businesses who called Marion County home. Tim also served as past Executive Chair for the Ocala Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Past President and Board member of the Marion County Continuity of Care and was involved with many other community organizations. Tim was instrumental in raising both money and awareness for great causes, which included the Annual Festival of Trees hosted at Brookdale Chambrel each Christmas supporting local charities. Tim also used his talent and zest for life performing as “Augusta” which he did with beauty and grace that brought love and life to the many people he touched. Tim was beloved by a large extended community of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marcus and Romia Smith.

Tim is survived by his husband, Herbert Swilley, Ocala, Florida; daughter Jordan Swilley, Ocala, Florida; sister Sandy Riels, cousins: Angie Davis, Christine Faircloth, Alex Jerrells and loved by many other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Tim will be held on Friday April 14th, 2023 at the Ocala Downtown Marketplace from 4:00pm – 6:00pm. Please join us to share in celebrating the life of a truly inspirational man.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to VOCL the local no kill animal shelter.