Saturday, April 1, 2023
By Staff Report
Dewey Edward Peterson, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, passed away on March 29, 2023 after a short and courageous fight with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Janet Craddock, his children Dewey Scott and Tawni Page, and his adorable woofers Derby and Julep.

Dewey was born on July 8, 1944 in Altoona, Pennsylvania but spent much of his youth in Alexandria, Virginia and the D.C. area. He owned his own technology company at the age of 25, and was a technology consulting manager and technical genius at several Fortune 500 companies. And he continued to apply his technology skills to any group that wanted his help, including The Villages Division Softball and the Army Officer Candidate School Project for tracking graduates. Dewey was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force.

Dewey’s only request for memorial is that he be remembered by those who knew him as a good person. Dewey always tried to do what was right. He will be missed.

