Elizabeth Lorraine Dorsett, age 65, went on to be with her Lord at her residence dying peacefully in her sleep.

She was born on December 16, 1957 in Tewksbury, Mass. to Robert Lee Berry and Janice Marian (LaFleur) Berry. From an early age, she was drawn to entertain and sing. One of her earliest performances was playing “Bloody Mary” in South Pacific when she was in sixth grade. It would be her calling for the rest of her life, singing in pop and wedding bands, choirs, and musical theater. It was her passion, but her real gift to all who knew her was her generosity and kindness. She loved organizing parties, trips, cruises or just getting together with family and friends. She was always the life of the party lighting up the room wherever she went. Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing, she used those talents to help non-profit foundations and international manufacturing businesses to succeed in their mission and work. She transferred those skills to self-employment work designing websites for smaller businesses, including her mother’s canine rescue business. Finally reaching retirement, she and her husband moved from New England to sunny Florida where her passion for meeting and building new friendships, joining entertainment organizations and creating social couples’ groups blossomed beyond her wildest dreams.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband George Dorsett of The Villages, FL, her mom Janice Berry, dad and stepmother Robert and Jane Berry, sisters Darleen Eaton, Susan Ochoa, Jennifer Bernier, and Stephanie Laskiewicz, brother Walter LaFleur, daughters Carolyn Camacho, Valerie Sargent, Jamie St. Armand, and Candace Lord, and her fifteen grandchildren.

A ‘Celebration of Life’ gathering will be held on April 2nd from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Bradley Room at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163. This is a potluck event so please bring a dish to pass around. Coffee, Water and Lemonade will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.