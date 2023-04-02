89.2 F
Evening Rotary thanks students for help with labyrinth festival in Wildwood

By Staff Report

The Villages Evening Rotary Club recently recognized two groups of high school students for their help with last month’s Labyrinth Spring Festival in Wildwood. The club raised $12,000 at the event, which drew nearly 1,000 attendees.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 044, which was launched in 2021, received a check from Rotary.

The Villages High School Interact Club helped build the 45-foot walkable labyrinth and then helped install it on the day of the event. Rotarians showed their appreciation with a $200 donation to the club. This gift was in addition to a $250 donation in December.

“The students enjoyed the opportunity and were surprised by the second donation from the Evening Rotary,” said Stephanie Fernung, who accepted the check for VHS Interact.

The second group honored with a $200 check was the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 044, which was launched in 2021.

“I can tell you the parking lot would not have been as well run,” said Rotarian Jim Boedenner. “These young people were cheerful, energetic and really helpful.”

 

