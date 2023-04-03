88.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 3, 2023
Golf cart driver arrested on DUI after driving down busy thoroughfare

By Staff Report
Mia Halliday
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after traveling down a busy thoroughfare.

Mia Halliday, 56, of the Village of Amelia, was driving a golf cart at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday where a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was directing traffic in the vicinity of County Road 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The native New Yorker had slurred speech and appeared to be impaired. She said she did not feel safe near the roadway and walked over and sat down on the grass, where she fell asleep. When deputies attempted to speak with her, she yelled at them. She was unsteady and nearly fell down.

Halliday refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not submit breath or urine samples. A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2003 in Suffolk County, N.Y. In 2021, she was arrested after an altercation at her home in The Villages. She was arrested a few months later after skipping a court date in connection with that incident.

As a result of Sunday’s arrest, Halliday was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

