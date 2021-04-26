Villager who had been drinking jailed after scuffle injures man who tried to call 911

A Villager who had been drinking was jailed after a scuffle in a garage injured a man who tried to call 911.

Mia Halliday, 54, a resident of the Village of Amelia, was arrested Friday night on charges of battery and depriving use of 911 communication.

The New York native was “extremely intoxicated” when she “initiated a verbal altercation” with the man in the garage, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They were battling over a phone when she “jumped on him from behind causing him to fall to the ground hitting his head and elbow,” according to the report. He tried to stand up, but Halliday jumped on him again. When deputies arrived, he was bleeding from cuts on his hands and elbows and had blood on his shirt.

Halliday admitted she initiated the physical contact because she did not want him to call 911. She had minor cuts and scrapes on her hands, fingers, elbows and legs.

Halliday was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.