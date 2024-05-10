90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 10, 2024
type here...

Man who ran from traffic stop returned to scene by girlfriend

By Staff Report
Shakquan Jean Marie
Shakquan Jean-Marie

A man who fled on foot from the scene of a traffic was returned to the scene by his girlfriend.

Shakquan Jean-Marie, 31, of Wildwood, was driving a gray pickup pulling a black trailer at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over for speeding at 55 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at Kamal’s Mini Mart on Kilgore Street, an officer approached Jean-Marie’s pickup and detected the odor of marijuana.

Jean-Marie produced a medical marijuana card and claimed he had smoked marijuana before leaving his home. He also admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a felony amount of marijuana as well as THC wax and drug paraphernalia.

Jean-Marie fled on foot from the traffic stop, but was brought back to the scene by his girlfriend.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,500 bond.

The St. Croix native had been driving a Mercedes-Benz in 2020 when he was arrested for fleeing from law enforcement. He had also been speeding prior to that arrest.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Opening up Priority Pools a bad idea

A Priority Pools member objects to the idea of opening up the paid premium pools to non-members. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A big thank you for an unknown Good Samaritan!

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is grateful to an unknown Good Samaritan who has restored his faith in humanity.

Joe Biden’s betrayal of Israel

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident accuses President Biden of breaking his promise to Israel.

Greenskeepers should take a trip over to Hacienda course

A Village of Osceola Hills reader was impressed with the conditions at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. He is encouraging greens keepers at other courses to go over to Hacienda and take a few notes.

Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that putting Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza makes perfect sense.

Photos