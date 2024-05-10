Man who ran from traffic stop returned to scene by girlfriend

A man who fled on foot from the scene of a traffic was returned to the scene by his girlfriend.

Shakquan Jean-Marie, 31, of Wildwood, was driving a gray pickup pulling a black trailer at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over for speeding at 55 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at Kamal’s Mini Mart on Kilgore Street, an officer approached Jean-Marie’s pickup and detected the odor of marijuana.

Jean-Marie produced a medical marijuana card and claimed he had smoked marijuana before leaving his home. He also admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a felony amount of marijuana as well as THC wax and drug paraphernalia.

Jean-Marie fled on foot from the traffic stop, but was brought back to the scene by his girlfriend.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,500 bond.

The St. Croix native had been driving a Mercedes-Benz in 2020 when he was arrested for fleeing from law enforcement. He had also been speeding prior to that arrest.