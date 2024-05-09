AAC chair worried increasing costs of Community Watch ‘not sustainable’

The chair of the Amenity Authority Committee is worried that increases in funding sought for Community Watch are “not sustainable.”

AAC chair Donna Kempa, during a budget review this week, noted that the AAC’s share of Community Watch’s budget soared $1 million last year and will increase by more than $500,000 in the next fiscal year.

“If we have to keep going up at this rate, I don’t think it will be sustainable,” said Kempa, who had a career as a certified public accountant and auditor in Buffalo, N.Y. before moving to The Villages.

She said she supports Community Watch and believes a valuable service is being performed. However, she is concerned about rising costs.

Next year, the AAC’s portion of the Community Watch budget is expected to increase to $3.77 million. The $563,685 increase will represent a 14.06 percent jump over the previous year. The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, funds a larger portion of the overall Community Watch budget.

“I really think we need to look at ways to be efficient,” Kempa said.

A representative of Community Watch said patrol drivers are checking an average of 16.6 houses per minute. He said Community Watch has found some cost savings by switching to a fleet of mostly hybrid vehicles.