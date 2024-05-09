92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

AAC chair worried increasing costs of Community Watch ‘not sustainable’

By Meta Minton
Donna Kempa
Donna Kempa

The chair of the Amenity Authority Committee is worried that increases in funding sought for Community Watch are “not sustainable.”

AAC chair Donna Kempa, during a budget review this week, noted that the AAC’s share of Community Watch’s budget soared $1 million last year and will increase by more than $500,000 in the next fiscal year.

“If we have to keep going up at this rate, I don’t think it will be sustainable,” said Kempa, who had a career as a certified public accountant and auditor in Buffalo, N.Y. before moving to The Villages.

She said she supports Community Watch and believes a valuable service is being performed. However, she is concerned about rising costs.

Next year, the AAC’s portion of the Community Watch budget is expected to increase to $3.77 million. The $563,685 increase will represent a 14.06 percent jump over the previous year. The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, funds a larger portion of the overall Community Watch budget.

“I really think we need to look at ways to be efficient,” Kempa said.

A representative of Community Watch said patrol drivers are checking an average of 16.6 houses per minute. He said Community Watch has found some cost savings by switching to a fleet of mostly hybrid vehicles.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Greenskeepers should take a trip over to Hacienda course

A Village of Osceola Hills reader was impressed with the conditions at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. He is encouraging greens keepers at other courses to go over to Hacienda and take a few notes.

Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that putting Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza makes perfect sense.

Villager offers simple solution for $1.7 million golf maintenance building

A Village of Winifred resident is offering a “very simple solution” with regard to the controversy over a proposed resident-funded $1.7 million maintenance facility for a contractor’s equipment at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

Give credit where credit is due

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he was thrilled with the condition of a golf course he recently played.

You cannot impose your views on others

A resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter wades into the Little White Cross dispute in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos