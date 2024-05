Gil Vaillancourt of the Village of Dunedin scored his fourth hole-in-one at Hole #1 at the Volusia Executive Golf Course at 129 yards.

“His buddy Kenny Collins begrudgingly took the photo as Kenny has frequently played and instructed golf most of his life and never had a hole-in-one,” said fellow resident and golfer Jeff Wilner.

