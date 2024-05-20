It’s gotten too crowded in The Villages

To the Editor:
The roads are the same, yet we have doubled and tripled the cars on the road. You have to wait in line everywhere. Who is going to live in all the rent places that were built all around us?
Sherry Marella
Village of Gilchrist
