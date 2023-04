Golf carts were stolen Thursday night from entertainment venues in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office fielded a report of a stolen golf cart at 9:19 p.m. Thursday at Sawgrass Grove.

Prior to that, the sheriff’s office also received at 8:20 p.m. Thursday a report of a stolen golf cart at Brownwood Paddock Square. In that incident, the golf cart had been parked in the vicinity of Kiessel Road and Shady Nook Run.