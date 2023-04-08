Villager crowned Ms. Super Senior USA at pageant in Orlando

Villager Elin Jones has been crowned Ms. Super Senior USA.

The Village of Mallory resident entered the pageant competition in February after receiving an email from the president of the pageant, James Kimsey. Initially, Kimsey met with Jones and her baton twirling team, the Prime Time Twirlers, to make them the pageant’s official performance team.

After meeting the team, Kimsey encouraged 79-year-old Jones to compete in the category for women between 75 and 90 at the state level. He promised a wonderful experience and a chance of a lifetime, both of which were true for Jones when she won Ms. Florida Super Senior USA.

“I was so excited,” said Jones. “It was unbelievable, I was so shocked.”

Jones then went on to compete at the national level for the title of Ms. Super Senior USA in Orlando. For five days, she vied for the crown against other pageant queens from across the country during speeches, interviews with judges and formal wear presentations.

The talent portion gave Jones the chance to really shine. Her baton twirling routine set to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” excited the crowd as she performed with two lighted batons.

The Prime Time Twirlers cheered Jones on as they performed their own routines during each intermission. The crowd loved them as much as they loved the queens, said Jones. She expressed her gratitude toward her friends of 17 years.

“They sacrificed their time to do this for me. I couldn’t be more thankful,” said Jones.

The Twirlers also stayed behind after their performances to watch Jones be crowned Ms. Super Senior USA.

“It felt just like how you see on TV,” said Jones. “I teared up and just couldn’t believe it.”

For the next year, Jones will fulfill her new duties as a crowned queen. She will travel around the country giving talks and speeches to different communities. Her main goal is to show older generations that it is never too late to do something new.

Once her year is over, Jones will crown the next queen. She then plans to compete for Ms. Super Senior Universe. As for the Twirlers, the pageant president may invite them to perform again next year.

A documentary of this year’s pageant was filmed during the entirety of the competition. Both Jones and the Prime Time Twirlers make appearances in the documentary. The date of release is yet to be announced.