David James Martin, 90, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home at The Villages, FL on February 24, 2023.

The oldest son of James, a steamfitter, and Myrtle (Foy) Martin, a bookkeeper, David was born in Utica, NY just as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached its lowest level of the Great Depression. His parents worked hard to make ends meet and to earn enough to educate their three children in Catholic Schools. Despite the difficult times, the Martin household was filled with a strong work ethic, faith, love and optimism; characteristics that David carried with him throughout his life and passed on to his own children. An avid sports enthusiast and a strong athlete well into his senior years, David first swam competitively at St. Francis DeSales High School in Utica, winning a state championship in the men’s butterfly. He trained for the U.S. Olympic men’s swimming team and continued to swim competitively for more than 60 years. He was the first in his family to attend college, and attended the State University of New York, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and served as supervisor of a quality control laboratory in England during the Korean War. While in England, he studied at the University of Cambridge where he met and admired students who had had a Jesuit education. Inspired by this, when he returned to the United States he attended Le Moyne College, a Jesuit college in Syracuse, NY. He served as president of Alpha Sigma Nu, the Jesuit Honor Society. He graduated from Le Moyne in 1960 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree.

He met Mary Grace Downing in 1960 and they were married two years later. Together they raised four children and were married for nearly 61 years. David spent most of his professional career in corporate management positions with New York Telephone, Babcock Industries, International, Ralston Purina, J.I. Case Corporation and the United States Postal Service. His work took his family from upstate NY to Bettendorf, IA where he continued his career in labor relations. It was in Iowa where he also became a professional model, appearing in advertisements for local businesses.

Throughout his life, he contributed his time and talents to 59 charitable organizations, including The Red Cross, the Catholic Worker House, Junior Achievement, Hospice and the John Lewis Coffee Shop where he fed the hungry. He remained in service to children, the homeless, the sick, and the homebound until his late 80s. When he wasn’t volunteering, he was crafting walking sticks, doing crossword puzzles, reading a book or indulging in a movie at the local movie theater. He could also tell you how, and where, he and Mary Grace celebrated each of their 60 wedding anniversaries.

David and Mary Grace retired to The Villages in Florida in 2002. They loved the active lifestyle and built many close friendships there especially through St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. Among their many interests were swimming, golfing, tennis, joining in activities with the Notre Dame Club, enjoying art and theater. David swam into his 80s and participated in the Senior Games. David and Mary Grace participated in mission trips to El Salvador and Guatemala. David’s family and friends will always remember his warmth and smile and “If you’re going to do it, do it right!”

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Mary Grace as well as their four children, Stephen (Roxana Alvarez), James, both of Owatonna, MN; Catherine and Elizabeth (James Kiser), both of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Terrence Martin (Barbara Warnecke), of Tivoli, NY. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Patricia O’Donnell.

A Funeral Mass will be held 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, Florida 32159. Gifts in David’s memory can be made to Our Lady of Victory Infant Homes (where three of his children were born) through their website at: https://www.olvcharities.org/memorial-gifts.