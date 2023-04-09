68.4 F
Haskell Boyter Jr.

By Staff Report
Haskell Boyter Jr
Haskell Boyter Jr

My beloved husband Haskell Boyter Jr. passed away on March 29th at the age of 86.

Born and raised in Atlanta Georgia on November 2, 1936, he attended Grady High School and graduated from the University of Georgia Class of 1958. He was the President and CEO of Travelers Leasing for 31 years before retiring to The Villages with his wife Carol (Erie). He is also survived by brother Charles Boyter and sister Carol, Kirk and daughter Lisa Marvel (Bill) grandsons Will and Zachary. He was predeceased by his late wife Mary Jane Stewart Haskell was an avid golfer and fisherman. And loved playing the piano for friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 14, 2023, Northlake Presbyterian Church at 11:00am in The Villages.

