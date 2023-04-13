Barbara Hinebaugh

Barbara Ann Fulton Hinebaugh, 102, died peacefully April 9, 2023.

Barbara was born August 29, 1920, in Euclid, Ohio, to Harry Aldus Fulton and Minnie Kohn Fulton. Barbara graduated from Flora Stone Mather College of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, with degrees in Psychology and Sociology. After graduation she worked for the Army Air Corps in the 4th Ferrying command at Taylor Craft in Alliance, Ohio helping to schedule flights out of the area for airplanes that had been built to fly surveillance. On New Year’s Eve 1943 at the Leesburg USO while on vacation in Florida she met Grover Vance Hinebaugh, Sr. (Judd) who she married in April of 1944. Following his return from Saipan where he had been stationed during WWII, Barbara and Judd built a citrus business together called Fulton Groves. They also owned and operated a lawn equipment and heating business. In 1968, they added a travel trailer park. At that time Barbara began a 47-year career with New York Life Insurance Company and soon was recognized as one of the top 500 agents in the company. She qualified for Million-dollar Round Table and was a lifetime member.

Barbara and Judd enjoyed boating, fishing, dinner out, playing Bridge, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. They were both very involved with their church – Morrison United Methodist in Leesburg. Following Judd’s death in 1975, Barbara sold their business and focused on being an agent with New York Life.

In 2001, Barbara moved from her longtime home at Silver Lake in Leesburg to The Villages. In November of 2005, she became a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. She served faithfully on many committees, was a part of small groups, a meal server on Wednesday nights, and was a greeter and usher for Saturday night worship services which she attended.

Barbara’s many interests included horses having had three horses during the years when she and Judd were raising their children. She always looked forward to attending Polo matches and hosting Kentucky Derby Day parties. She dearly loved the Dalmatians she had over the years (Abigail and Casey). She had a green thumb growing beautiful roses, gardenias, camellias, and violets. Cooking was also a joy for Barbara. She was famous for her homemade lemon pie, cinnamon pecan rolls and date bars. Overall, time with family and friends was always a priority.

Special honors Barbara has received are the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of the military service and exemplary record of the Civil Air Patrol during World War II. She was part of Group 511, Ohio Wing. She has also received the DAR Medal of Honor given to adult, native born American citizens who have displayed leadership, trustworthiness, service and patriotism.

Barbara is survived by her son, Vance (Anita) and her daughter, Kathy Bransford (Jeff); 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Lee who died in June of 2022.

A memorial service will be held at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. There will be a time for fellowship at the church following the service. The family will be gathering privately following this time for the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the following: New Covenant United Methodist Church Building Funds (The Villages); the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home (51 Children’s Way, Deltona, Florida 32725); Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (P. O. Box 9031, Pittsfield, MA 01202-9031).