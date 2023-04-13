83.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Fraudulent return leads to drug bust at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Stephanie Shannon Kilby
Desmond Walsh
A fraudulent return led to a drug bust at Home Depot.

Desmond Walsh, 38, of Mascotte, and Stephanie Shannon Kilby, 36, of Lady Lake, entered the store empty handed at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and began placing items in a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Walsh went to the customer service counter and attempted to make a fraudulent return while Kilby, who was arrested last year at a drug house in Fruitland Park, headed for the parking lot. Walsh claimed he had lost his receipt for the merchandise. The customer service representative processed the return, but Walsh’s bank card blocked the transaction. He walked out of the store, leaving the merchandise behind.

Walsh and Kilby were in a gold Ford SUV and attempting to leave the parking lot when a police officer used his squad car to prevent them from leaving.

A search of the SUV turned up a bevy of drugs including crack cocaine, Oxycodone, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Walsh and Kilby were arrested on drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. Walsh’s bond was set at $17,000. Kilby’s bond was set at $5,000.

