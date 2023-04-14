Barbara J. Kelly

Barbara J. (Shell) Kelly, at the age of 85, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL and was reunited with her high school sweetheart and late husband, John (Jack) T. Kelly.

Barbara was born in Lawrence, MA on May 31st, 1937. She was the only daughter of the late Harry R. and Gertrude J. (Campbell) Shell. For forty years Barbara resided in Lynnfield, MA before moving to the Villages with her late husband for her next phase of their lives.

Barbara worked as a CNA at multiple locations in Wakefield MA and Winchester MA including the rest home owned by her mother. Throughout her career she was generous, caring and compassionate about her residents. Upon retirement to the Villages, she continued her work caring for people as a volunteer at the Villages Regional Hospital in the oncology department.

Upon the death of her late husband, Barbara moved to an assisted living home where, in her spare time, she held a seat on the resident counsel where she advocated for residents and helped resolve issues with the management. While there she loved socializing, playing UNO & Bingo with friends, heading out for lunches and participating in other group activities.

Barbara was deeply involved in her faith, conducting many bible studies in her earlier years and sharing her faith with her friends and family in her later years.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Gertrude, her grandson, Phillip and her four brothers: Donald, Paul, Robert & Richard.

Barbara is survived by her son, Brian and wife Beth Kelly of Billerica, MA; daughter, Dina and husband, Richard Page of Haslet, TX; daughter, Jacqueline and husband, Gary Cieszynski of Windham, NH and daughter, Barbara Kelly of Maynard, MA; brother, William Shell of Winthrop, MA; sister-in-Law, Margaret Laliberte of Chelmsford, MA; brother-in-law, Robert Kelly of Coventry, RI and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara is survived by her eight grandchildren and spouses: Gillian and husband Drew; Harrison; Tyler and wife, Lauren; Joshua and wife, Lauren; Alexa; Eric; Johnny, and Lindsay. As well as her two great-granddaughters: Ellie and Everly.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL.

Please check back for date and time, Barbara’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service is pending at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody, MA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Cornerstone Hospice – The Villages Hospice House, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 in the memory of Barbara J Kelly.