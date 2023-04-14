Richard Harris Bauer, 81, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care in The Villages, Florida. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife of 55 years and his daughters.

He fought a long and courageous battle with thyroid cancer for most of his adult life. He never gave up the fight and persevered through many setbacks. Richard (Dick) was born on May 30, 1941, in Washington, D.C. Dick was the son of the late Richard and Mildred (Harris) Bauer. He was a graduate of both Woodward Prep and American University in Washington D.C. On October 14, 1967, he married Rosalind Anne Heoney, the love of his life. They enjoyed a blissful union for over 55 years. Their love was as strong on the day he passed, as it was on the day they wed.

He retired in 2004 from the United States Postal Service Headquarters in Washington D.C. where he served as a manager in the Injury Compensation Program. He enjoyed many hobbies during his lifetime, including scouting, camping, Gear Grinders Club, and the mechanical aspects of repairing and maintaining cars. But most notably, he was known for his lifelong passion of Amateur (Ham) Radio. He exemplified kindness, humility, and devotion.

A man of devout faith, Dick was an active member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Rockville, MD where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. In his retirement years, Dick was a member of St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida. He enjoyed his Ministry to the Sick and the Knights of Columbus.

Dick is survived by his wife, Rosalind, of The Villages, Florida; his daughter, Katherine Grace Peters and husband, Nicholas of Orlando, Florida; his daughter, Rose Marie Marcoux and husband, Steve of Rockville, Maryland; his daughter, Erin O’Hay Lazarus and husband, Jeremy of Middletown, Maryland. He leaves behind his eight precious grandchildren: Carolina (Darius), Shawn, Emily, Gavin, Benjamin, Milo, Nolan, Olive, and two great-grandchildren: Annamarie and Brayden.

Dad taught us many important life lessons of love, patience, and finding humor in everything! He showed us how a woman should be treated and loved. Above all, he cherished his wife and family.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

11:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following:

• Thyroid Cancer Survivors’ Association, Inc. (ThyCa)

• Saint Ann’s Center for Children, Youth, and Families in Hyattsville, MD.

Some men leave their mark on the world by the way they live and the difference they make in the lives they touch.