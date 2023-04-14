83.2 F
The Villages
Friday, April 14, 2023
Speeding teen from Guatemala arrested for driving without license

By Staff Report
Kevin Garcia Osorio
Kevin Raul Garcia Osorio

A speeding teenager from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a license.

Kevin Raul Garcia Osorio, 19, was driving a gray Toyota four-door passenger at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of County Road 462 and County Road 229 when he was captured on radar traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Osorio provided the deputy with a Guatemalan identification card. He admitted he does not have a driver’s license. A computer check revealed he does not possess a Florida driver’s license or a driver’s license in any other state in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.

