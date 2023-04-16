Myrtle Isaacs

Myrtle Williams Isaacs (nee Critzer) of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the age of 97. She was born on December 19, 1925 in Esmont, Virginia where she grew up as the fourth youngest of thirteen children.

Myrtle worked as an employee of Giant Food, Inc. for over 35 years in the Washington, DC and Maryland locations, accruing multiple awards and appearing on several television programs as a representative of Giant Food.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Ashby Isaacs; her parents, Claude Crozet and Emma Elizabeth Haislip Critzer, five brothers, seven sisters and one grandson.

Myrtle is also survived by her three daughters, Emma H. Ringgold, Susan R. Randles (Gary) and Barbara J. Bullock (John); nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and her dearest friend and companion of 50 plus years, Georgann Yesbek.

Myrtle’s greatest passion, besides her family, was gardening and she spent many, many hours tending to her abundant plants, trees and shrubs. Up until her final months, if Myrtle wasn’t in her house she could be found somewhere in her gardens. Plants loved Myrtle as much as she loved them, and her house and garden (as well as those of her three daughters) were always bursting with beautiful blooms.

She was a phenomenal cook and loved to have her family and friends around her table. She had a wicked sense of humor, and loved music, especially Elvis, as well as romantic movies. She had decorations for every occasion, including beautiful wreaths that she hand-made for herself and her family.

The family would also like to thank the many friends and neighbors for their kindness and compassion, the lovely flowers bestowed upon her during her lifetime in The Villages because they knew she loved flowers.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the ASPCA or St. Jude’s Hospital for Children because of her abiding love of animals and children.