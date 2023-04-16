88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 16, 2023
New transformer to support rapid growth makes long slow journey through The Villages

By Staff Report

A new transformer to support the rapid growth of The Villages made a long slow journey Sunday down Meggison Road.

A large Duke Energy transformer was hauled Sunday down Meggison Road.

The new Duke Energy transformer, which is very large and very heavy, was transported from the Wildwood Operations Center at 4306 E. County Road 462 to the Southern Oaks Substation at 6345 Albatross Ave.

The new Duke Energy transformer will serve the rapid growth at the southern end of The Villages.

Wildwood police officers blocked off sections of Meggison Road during the long, arduous journey. Community Watch personnel were also lending a hand, keeping all traffic, pedestrians and onlookers a safe distance away.

