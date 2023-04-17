Claire Marie Sherlock (née Stetser), 76, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Blackwood, NJ, passed unexpectedly on April 10th, 2023.

Fondly known by most as “Yami”, she touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Nothing was more important to Yami than her family; four children, all of whom she loved endlessly, and eleven grandchildren who were her pride and joy. From sporting events, to performances, to graduations, Yami made a point to be as present as possible in the lives of her family. She also dedicated herself to nursing, providing care and comfort to every patient who was lucky to meet her. And Sundays were paramount for Claire as a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan. In addition to cheering for her grandkids and the Birds, Yami loved to travel (especially with her family) and would NEVER pass up an opportunity to visit Sea Isle City.

Claire was predeceased by her parents, John and Doris Stetser, as well as her older sister, Judy Kouhi. She is survived by her husband (Thomas), children (Matt & Amy, Tim & Roberta, Megan, and Chris & Maggie) and 11 grandchildren (David, Kelsey, Cami, Alexis, Tommie, Max, Nick, Zack, Luke, Jake, and Ryan).

A service and luncheon will be held at Valleybrook Country Club in Blackwood, NJ on April 21st, 2023 (visitation at 10 am, service 10:45, luncheon to follow). All who would like to celebrate Yami’s life are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire’s name can be made to Redbird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913. http://rbmission.org/donate/.