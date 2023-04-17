The sweet, kind, warm hearted soul of Dr. Jack Bolinski (82) was called to his heavenly home, on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, due to heart failure. He was born in Elyria, OH, attended Whittenburg University where he played football (QB) and baseball (Pitcher) before attending OSU for dental school. This is where he met the love of his life (Gayle Beard).

Jack was a loving, devoted and loyal husband for 59 years. He was a dentist in the U.S. Navy stationed to Key West, FL before setting up his family practice in Cuyahoga Falls, OH where he practiced for over 40 years. He was a life-long member of the Akron Dental Society. He took great pride in caring for 3 generations of patients in his practice as well as elderly patients in several nursing homes. He was a compassionate, generous, kind-hearted man with a witty sense of humor. It brought him much joy to share his time, talents, treasures, and kind words hoping to bring a smile to people’s faces.

Jack was a devout Christian and member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, FL where he retired in 2005. He enjoyed Tuesday morning men’s breakfast and volunteering with “Helping Hands”. As a Godly man, he had a love for Jesus and the game of golf. He read his “Daily Devotional” and “Golf Digest” magazine every day. He really enjoyed the close friendships he and Gayle had in his retirement and being a part of the “Old Friends” (O.F.) golf league.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruth Bolinski. He had a deep love for his family members he left behind, including his devoted wife Gayle, daughter Teresa (Jim) Feagin, son Brad (Sonja) Bolinski, grandchildren Blake and Bree, and brother Tom (Pat) Bolinski.

There will be a private / family celebration of Life service only. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or First Tee Golf (www.firsttee.org).