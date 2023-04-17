68.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 17, 2023
By Staff Report
Robin Lynn Eakins, of The Villages Florida passed away on March 26, 2023 after a long illness.

She was born on September 5, 1965, to Sandra and Edwin Eakins in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her parents, brother Jay Eakins and wife Melissa Eakins and their daughter Abby Eakins.

Robin graduated from Madeira High School Columbus, Ohio in 1983 and graduated Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, University of Cincinnati in June 1988. As an R.N Robin worked in Madeira Dialysis at Bethesda North Hospital, Cardiac Lab, Lasik Plus Vision Center, Halpin-Poweleit Eye Surgery. Also Jewish Hospital, surgery center.

Robin moved to The Villages in 2013, and enjoyed living the Villages lifestyle. She will be extremely missed by her friends and family.

