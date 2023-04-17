Virginia Adamic

Virginia “Ginger” Adamic born in Brooklyn, NY 7/11/35 and passed on 4/10/23.

Ginger was married to her late husband Carl Adamic for 49 years. She is survived by her sister Adele (Joe Rosamilia) and cousin Virginia Miller.

Also her sons Ron (wife Rhonda) Kenny, Steve, and Ann. She had 4 grandsons Ronnie, Robby, Ryan & Anthoney.

Her great grandchildren: Alyssa, Cynthia, Carl, Devin, Anthoney Jr, Jessica, Jennifer,& Joe.

She loved her job for 42 years at Mather hospital. She enjoyed singing with the Hibernian Festival singers and sang at Carnegie Hall and Notre Dame in France and made 3 trips to Ireland. Her favorite day was St. Patrick’s Day and was known as the Queen of Green. Ginger finally retired in 2020 and moved to the Villages where she continued to enjoy her friends and family.

In Lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to her favorite charity Hands of Mercy Everywhere, 6017 SE Robinson Rd, Belleview FL 352-347-4663.