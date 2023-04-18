Blaze heavily damages home in Village of St. Johns

A blaze Tuesday afternoon heavily damaged a home in the Ruby Villas in the Village of St. Johns.

The fire broke out at 2:25 p.m. at the bungalow at 1929 Fraser Court owned by Paul Zaya. He and his wife escaped the blaze unharmed with their dog, according to witnesses.

Neighbors used their gardens hoses to help battle the flames until the arrival of The Villages Public Safety Department.

A construction crew had been building an addition to the home and were working when the fire broke out.

Yellow tape cordoned off the home, which sustained heavy damage.

Zaya purchased the home in May 2022 for $531,600. The couple moved to The Villages from a Chicago suburb.