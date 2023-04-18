Catherine Mary Powers

Catherine Mary (Whitley) Powers was called home by the Lord on Holy Thursday, April 6, 2023. She is survived by her husband Paul, her children, Ned and Marjorie, her grandson, Christopher, and granddaughters Zoey and Chloe, son-in-law Steven, and daughter-in-law ChiChay. She was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Catherine M. Whitley. She was predeceased by her brother R. Joseph Whitley. and her sister, M. Rosmond Whitley.

Mary graduated from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst where she majored in Math and was a member of Lamda Delta Phi sorority.

She taught mathematics for thirty-four years in high schools in Georgia, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

She was an active parishioner at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of a Bible Study Group, a Small Christian Community group, and the Communion Service and Adult Religious Education Ministries. She was also a long-time member of Community Bible Study.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield, FL 34491 on May 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Friends will be received 30 minutes before the Mass. A Repast gathering will be held in the Social Hall immediately following the funeral Mass.

Her cremains will be placed at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1901 County Road 25A, Leesburg, MA 34848 on May 9, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Men’s Emmaus, P.O. Box 1329, Summerfield, FL 34491. Make checks payable to St. Mark The Evangelist RCC and write Men’s Emmaus on the memo line.